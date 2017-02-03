9 of Warren Buffett's funniest and most frugal quirks

Warren Buffett marches to the beat of his own drum.

He's a notoriously unhealthy eater, he's been carrying the same wallet for 20 years and he rocks a flip phone. And despite being the third richest man in the world, with an estimated net worth of $73 billion, the 86-year-old is quite frugal.

He's content being cheap, he explained at his annual shareholder's meeting in 2014: "My life couldn't be happier. In fact, it'd be worse if I had six or eight houses. So, I have everything I need to have, and I don't need any more."

Here are nine of our favorite Warren Buffett quirks.