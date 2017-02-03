After living on $60 a week for 5 weeks, here's my No. 1 money saving tip

After a pricey holiday season, I felt the need to buckle down in 2017. So I decided to limit my spending to $60 a week for eight weeks, starting January 1.

The $60 covers everything except fixed costs, meaning I'm having to commute, socialize, eat, and exercise on a tight budget … all while living in one of the most expensive cities in the world: New York.



I'm over halfway done with my challenge, and while it hasn't been easy or a lot of fun, I haven't wavered yet, thanks to one simple strategy: I'm going cash-only.



Trading in my plastic for paper has been incredibly effective, for a couple of reasons:

