Can Jan jobs report reverse worst Wall Street week this year?

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning. But Wall Street was on track for its worst week of 2017. The government's January employment report, released at 8:30 a.m. ET, hold the key to where markets close. (CNBC)

The economy is expected to have created 174,000 new non-farm jobs last month, with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 4.7 percent, and a smaller pickup in wages of 0.3 percent. (CNBC)

Snap, the company behind the Snapchat messaging app, has filed for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange with a $25 billion valuation. Snap said it "may never achieve or maintain profitability." (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) was under pressure in premarket trading, after missing estimates with quarterly revenue and forward guidance. The e-commerce giant did, however, beat expectations with its latest earnings. (CNBC)