Can Jan jobs report reverse worst Wall Street week this year?

    U.S. stock futures were higher this morning. But Wall Street was on track for its worst week of 2017. The government's January employment report, released at 8:30 a.m. ET, hold the key to where markets close. (CNBC)

    The economy is expected to have created 174,000 new non-farm jobs last month, with the unemployment rate remaining steady at 4.7 percent, and a smaller pickup in wages of 0.3 percent. (CNBC)

    Snap, the company behind the Snapchat messaging app, has filed for an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange with a $25 billion valuation. Snap said it "may never achieve or maintain profitability." (CNBC)

    Amazon (AMZN) was under pressure in premarket trading, after missing estimates with quarterly revenue and forward guidance. The e-commerce giant did, however, beat expectations with its latest earnings. (CNBC)


    THE FIRST 100 DAYS

    President Donald Trump meets today to talk about economic issues with leading CEOs, including JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman, BlackRock's Larry Fink, IBM's Ginni Rometty, and Tesla's Elon Musk. (CNBC)

    Musk, also chief of SpaceX, tweeted last night he plans to voice his objection at today's White House meeting to Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. (CNBC)

    Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving Trump's advisory council, according to a memo sent to employees of the ride-hailing company. Kalanick said joining the group was never meant to be an endorsement. (Recode)

    Trump plans to sign today two financial-related executive orders, including one to water down the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulatory framework put into effect in response to the 2008 crisis. (CNBC)

    The GOP-controlled House moved to scrap an Obama regulation requiring gun background checks for disabled Social Security recipients mentally incapable of managing their own affairs. (AP)

    More than 25 major U.S. companies, including General Electric (GE), Boeing (BA), and Pfizer (PFE), have launched a coalition to back a House Republican plan to tax all imports. (Reuters)

    Lockheed Martin (LMT) denied a report that it sought help from former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in navigating a dispute with President Donald Trump over the cost of its F-35 fighter jet. (Reuters)

    Nordstrom (JWN) will no longer carry the Ivanka Trump fashion label for the new season. The upscale department store said it wasn't selling well. Politics was never mentioned. (USA Today)

    INTERNATIONAL NEWS

    A machete-wielding man shouting 'Alluhu Akbar' was shot by a soldier outside the world-famous Louvre museum in Paris today. France has been under a state of emergency since the deadly 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris. (NBC News)

    The Trump administration could hit Iran with new sanctions as early as today, following Tehran's test-fire of a medium-range ballistic missile, NBC News has confirmed.

    Defense Secretary James Mattis is warning North Korea the U.S. would respond to any use of nuclear weapons by the communist state against America or its allies with an "effective and overwhelming" response. (CNBC)

    The Trump administration is warning Israel constructing new settlements in the West Bank "may not be helpful" to Mideast peace efforts, though the White House stressed that's not an "official position." (NBC News)

    Japan is putting together an infrastructure investment package it says could generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to present the offer to Trump next week. (Reuters)


    BY THE NUMBERS

    As investors look ahead to the next meeting of Fed policymakers in mid-March, there are two more economic reports to consider, besides today's jobs data. December factory orders and the ISM's January non-manufacturing index are out at 10 a.m. ET.

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    GoPro (GPRO) was losing about 12 percent in premarket trading, after the action camera maker's revenue and guidance came in short of estimates. GoPro did, however, beat expectations on earnings. (CNBC)

    FireEye (FEYE) was off about 20 percent in the premarket, after falling short on revenue and current quarter outlook. The cybersecurity software did, however, report a smaller-than-expected loss. (CNBC)

    Chipotle (CMG) reported earnings that just missed estimates and revenue that matched. The troubled chain's overall sales rose for the first time in five quarters, but same store sales were down 4.8 percent. (CNBC)

    Dow component Visa (V) beat estimates with quarterly earnings and revenue. The credit card giant's results were helped by strong payment volume growth and more cross-border transactions.

    Amgen (AMGN) exceed expectations with quarterly earnings and revenue. However, the biotech warned on full-year guidance. Additionally, Amgen announced positive study results for cholesterol drug Repatha.

    Deckers Outdoor (DECK) reported adjusted quarterly earnings and revenue that were short of forecasts. The footwear maker behind including UGG and Teva issued weaker full-year guidance.

    HanesBrands (HBI) missed estimates on quarterly earnings and revenue. The underwear maker also issued worse than expected full-year guidance for 2017, despite improvement in profit margins and international sales.

    WATERCOOLER

    Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic, after struggling with a first round 5-over 77. It was Tiger's second tournament back after a 15-month hiatus to recover from back surgery. (USA Today)

    Thirteen years after a Houston Super Bowl featured Janet Jackson's infamous "wardrobe malfunction," Lady Gaga is hinting at an equally polarizing halftime show during Sunday's big game. (LA Times)


