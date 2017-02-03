Can Jan jobs report reverse worst Wall Street week this year?

President Donald Trump meets today to talk about economic issues with leading CEOs, including JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman, BlackRock's Larry Fink, IBM's Ginni Rometty, and Tesla's Elon Musk. (CNBC)
Musk, also chief of SpaceX, tweeted last night he plans to voice his objection at today's White House meeting to Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. (CNBC)
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is leaving Trump's advisory council, according to a memo sent to employees of the ride-hailing company. Kalanick said joining the group was never meant to be an endorsement. (Recode)
Trump plans to sign today two financial-related executive orders, including one to water down the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulatory framework put into effect in response to the 2008 crisis. (CNBC)
The GOP-controlled House moved to scrap an Obama regulation requiring gun background checks for disabled Social Security recipients mentally incapable of managing their own affairs. (AP)
More than 25 major U.S. companies, including General Electric (GE), Boeing (BA), and Pfizer (PFE), have launched a coalition to back a House Republican plan to tax all imports. (Reuters)
Lockheed Martin (LMT) denied a report that it sought help from former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in navigating a dispute with President Donald Trump over the cost of its F-35 fighter jet. (Reuters)
Nordstrom (JWN) will no longer carry the Ivanka Trump fashion label for the new season. The upscale department store said it wasn't selling well. Politics was never mentioned. (USA Today)