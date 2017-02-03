Early movers: AMZN, CLX, AN, HSY, F, AMGN & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Amazon.com — The online retail giant reported quarterly profit of $1.54 per share, 19 cents a share above estimates. Amazon's revenue came in below Street forecasts, however, and the company also gave weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue guidance.

Clorox — The household products maker reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was very slightly below forecasts. Clorox also cut its full-year 2017 outlook, although the company said its core business remains strong.

AutoNation — The car retailer earned an adjusted 95 cents per share for its latest quarter, a penny a share below Street forecasts. Revenue was slightly below consensus estimates, but AutoNation posted record earnings for both the fourth quarter and for all of 2016.

Hershey — The chocolate maker beat estimates by 9 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.17 per share. Revenue was slightly below forecasts. Sales were higher compared to a year earlier, with strengthening demand in the United States.

Ford — The automaker's stock was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal weight" at Barclays, which said Ford is better positioned than its competitors to withstand a potential border tax.

Amgen — Amgen came in 10 cents above estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.89 per share. The biotech company's revenue also beat Street forecasts. Amgen's full-year earnings and revenue guidance came in below Street forecasts, however. Additionally, Amgen announced positive results for a study involving its cholesterol drug Repatha, saying it reduced the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and death in a study of patients with heart disease.

Visa — Visa reported quarterly profit of 86 cents per share, 8 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Visa's results were helped by strong payment volume growth, as well as more cross-border transactions.

Chipotle Mexican Grill — Chipotle fell 2 cents short of Wall Street forecasts with quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share, while the restaurant operator's revenue was essentially in line. Chipotle did see sales rise for the first time in five quarters, but comparable store sales were down 4.8 percent.

GoPro — GoPro beat Street estimates by 7 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 29 cents per share. The high-definition camera maker's revenue fell short, as well. GoPro also gave weaker-than-expected profit margin guidance for the current quarter.

Deckers Outdoor — Deckers reported adjusted quarterly profit of $4.11 per share, shy of the consensus $4.24 estimate. The footwear maker's revenue also fell short, as does the Uggs maker's 2017 full year guidance.

FireEye — FireEye lost an adjusted 3 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 16 cent loss expected by analysts. The cybersecurity software maker's revenue fell short of Street forecasts, as does its current quarter revenue outlook. The company also said its chairman and chief financial officer would leave the company.

Tableau Software — Tableau doubled estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 26 cents per share, and the business software maker also saw revenue exceed estimates.

HanesBrands — The company fell 5 cents a share short of consensus forecast, with adjusted quarterly profit of 53 cents per share. The underwear maker's revenue also fell short of estimates. The company also gave worse than expected full-year guidance for 2017, despite seeing an improvement in profit margins and international sales.

Lockheed Martin — Lockheed denied a report that it sought help from former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in navigating a dispute with the president over the cost of its F-35 fighter jet.

Square — Square senior executive Francoise Brougher is resigning from the mobile payments company today after four years of leading the company's sales and marketing efforts. Brougher will be replaced by Square chief marketing officer Kevin Burke.