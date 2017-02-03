CNBC: Who's your pick to win it, the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons?

I don't have a dog in this fight ... but I like Atlanta. I'd like to see [team owner] Arthur Blank win a Super Bowl. If this game gets into a shoot-out, I think the Falcons can hang with them. If it gets close and tight, I think the Falcons can still hang with them, because they have a running game as well as a passing game. I'm not sure if the Falcons' defense is as strong as it needs to be, but that offense is high-powered. Still, [Patriots head coach Bill] Belichick had two weeks to prepare, and that can be a problem [for the Falcons]. He's a smart guy, a very good football coach, one of the best in the game. [And he's won four of six previous trips to the Super Bowl as head coach of the Pats.]

You look at what they do, and they do it very, very well — and so often with no-name players. That's their hallmark. I don't care who it is. That's what they do. As much as I don't want to, you've got to give credit where credit is due. The consistency of that organization over the period Robert Kraft has owned it has been phenomenal.