European markets to open mixed ahead of US payrolls

Markets in Europe are seen opening in different directions Friday after the Chinese authorities surprised with an increase in its short-term rates.
The earnings season will continue to draw investors' attention this Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo, Telecom Italia and Banco Popular will be reporting their latest figures.
A $43 deal between ChemChina and Syngenta is set to receive the green light from EU regulators, Reuters reported.
On Friday's calendar is also the release of euro zone final PMI figures and retail sales. The U.S. will also receive its latest non-farm payrolls numbers.
Meanwhile, European leaders are gathering in Malta to discuss the future of the EU without the U.K.