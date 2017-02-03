    BREAKING:  US created 227,000 jobs in January, vs 175,000 jobs expected

    Europe’s politicians are up in arms about Trump’s ‘malevolent’ likely pick for EU ambassador

    Lawmakers in Europe are putting on a rare show of unity: Two of the main parties in the European Parliament have both said they're against President Donald Trump's likely choice for ambassador to the European Union.

    Members of the European Parliament believe that Ted Malloch - a businessman who supported Brexit and who has been named as the preferred choice of President Trump to represent the U.S. in Brussels - displays "outrageous malevolence" to the idea of the EU.

    In a letter obtained by CNBC, European lawmakers said that if the "prospective nominee" takes on the ambassador role, the U.S. - EU relationship could be "seriously undermined".

    "The prospective nominee expressed his ambition to 'tame the block like he brought down the Soviet Union', eloquently supported dissolution of the European Union and explicitly bet in the demise of the currency within months," the leaders of liberal and conservative parties said in a letter to the presidents of the European Council and Commission.

    Malloch told the BBC recently when asked about getting the position in Brussels: "I had in a previous career a diplomatic post where I helped bring down the Soviet Union. So maybe there's another union that needs a little taming."

    In the letter, the leaders asked the top European institutions to refuse the appointment of Malloch.

    "These statements reveal outrageous malevolence regarding the values that define this European Union and, if pronounced by an official representative of the United States, they would have the potential to undermine seriously the transatlantic relationship that has, for the past 70 years, essentially contributed to peace, stability and prosperity in our continent," Manfred Webber, from the conservative party, and Guy Verhofstadt, from the liberal party, said in the letter.

    "We are strongly convinced that persons seeing as their mission to disrupt or dissolve the European Union, should not be accredited as official representatives to the EU," they added.

    This is the latest row between the EU and the U.S., after President Trump blamed Germany of manipulating the European currency earlier this week. He has previously criticized the EU for its refugee policy and has been a key supporter of Brexit, stating that more countries will leave the union.

    On Friday, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany rebuffed such comments. She told CNBC that Europe has its fate in its own hands.

