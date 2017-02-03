Europe’s politicians are up in arms about Trump’s ‘malevolent’ likely pick for EU ambassador

Lawmakers in Europe are putting on a rare show of unity: Two of the main parties in the European Parliament have both said they're against President Donald Trump's likely choice for ambassador to the European Union.

Members of the European Parliament believe that Ted Malloch - a businessman who supported Brexit and who has been named as the preferred choice of President Trump to represent the U.S. in Brussels - displays "outrageous malevolence" to the idea of the EU.

In a letter obtained by CNBC, European lawmakers said that if the "prospective nominee" takes on the ambassador role, the U.S. - EU relationship could be "seriously undermined".

"The prospective nominee expressed his ambition to 'tame the block like he brought down the Soviet Union', eloquently supported dissolution of the European Union and explicitly bet in the demise of the currency within months," the leaders of liberal and conservative parties said in a letter to the presidents of the European Council and Commission.