Goldman’s chief economist sees Trump's pro-growth moves outweighing any protectionist measures

Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, shared his views on President Donald Trump's policy agenda and the economy in an interview Friday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."



On U.S. economic growth: "I think it's still an open question to some degree ... the fiscal policies are generally growth supportive [versus the] potential drag from trade and immigration policies, which are potentially more negative," Hatzius said. "Our view in 2017 and 2018 is that growth is going to be a little better than we thought prior to the election, because we think the fiscal policies are going to outweigh."

He also discusses:



Jobs report



Rate hikes

Wage growth

To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.