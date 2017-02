Shares of underwear maker Hanesbrands sunk over 14 percent Friday following an underwhelming earnings report and weak guidance for 2017.

The drop brought shares to levels not seen since April of 2014, a near 3-year low.

The company announced earnings of 53 cents per share and sales of $1.58 billion on Thursday. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 58 cents and revenue of $1.7 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.