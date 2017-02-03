    BREAKING:  ISM non-manufacturing index hits 56.5 vs estimate of 57

    Chef Sam Adkins at his restaurant, Sally's Middle Name in Washington, D.C.
    Scott Suchman | The Washington Post | Getty Images
    Economic activity in the services sector grew in January for the 85th consecutive month, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management on Friday.

    The institute's non-manufacturing index hit 56.5 in January. The index hit 56.6 in the previous month.

    Economist expected the institute's non-manufacturing index hit 57 in January, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.

    A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the service sector and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

