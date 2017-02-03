ISM non-manufacturing index hits 56.5 vs estimate of 57

Economic activity in the services sector grew in January for the 85th consecutive month, according to data from the Institute for Supply Management on Friday.

The institute's non-manufacturing index hit 56.5 in January. The index hit 56.6 in the previous month.



Economist expected the institute's non-manufacturing index hit 57 in January, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the service sector and a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.