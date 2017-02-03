Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher ahead of the release of January's jobs report at 8:30 AM (EST). The economic figure is expected to show 175,000 net new jobs added.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS

-President Donald Trump is expected to sign two new executive orders on Friday. One will order the Treasury Department to review and consider rolling back the Dodd Frank and Volcker rules. The other will scrap new rules restricting financial advisers.



-A major coalition of top corporations, including GE, Pfizer, Boeing and Oracle, is coming together to support the Republican border tax proposal.

