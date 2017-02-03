"This is an ever burgeoning area of study. You're looking at a lot of different entities that got into concussion [research]," said Richard Figler, an orthopedic surgeon and co-medical director of the Concussion Center at the Cleveland Clinic. Though doctors are very good at managing concussions, he adds, they have a lot more to learn to better diagnose and understand them.

In 2015 there were 271 concussions diagnosed in the NFL, the highest number on record. But concussions happen in other sports, too, especially contact sports such as soccer, hockey and boxing. Studies show that people who get one concussion are several times more likely to get another.

If the head or body are hit with a sudden jolt, the brain can hit the inside of the skull, creating damaging chemical changes we know as a concussion. Imaging tools such as MRI and CT scans usually don't show the kinds of damage doctors are looking for, so they diagnose concussions based on the symptoms the patient demonstrates.

"If someone gets hit in the head or body and they have a constellation of symptoms suggestive of a concussion, by history we have defined it as a concussion," said Figler. They look at factors like slowed reflexes, pain in the head or neck, bad balance or memory loss.

The problem is that concussions vary substantially depending on which part of the brain is affected, the severity of the damage and simply the individual. "There's an old adage among people like me who see hundreds of concussions a year: If you've seen one concussion, you've seen one concussion," Figler said. The symptoms of multiple concussions can even vary in the same patient.

The long-term effects of concussions can range from negligible to life-altering. A growing body of evidence suggests that repeated head injuries, both those that cause concussions as well as smaller hits that cause no symptoms, can over time cause Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degeneration of brain tissue that can result in depression, impulse control problems, motor control issues like tremors, and dementia.

And it's not just pro football players who are at risk — a 2013 study estimated that high school football players received 11.2 concussions per 10,000 "athletic exposures" (games, practices); for college football players it was 6.3.