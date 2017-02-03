    Politics

    A quick roundup of US allies the Trump administration attacked this week

    President Donald Trump attends the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, U.S., February 2, 2017.

    At a Washington prayer breakfast on Thursday, Donald Trump complained that the United States is taken advantage of by virtually "every nation in the world." His administration directed that sentiment at a number of specific U.S. allies this week.

    The White House claimed that Germany manipulates its currency, warned Mexico that U.S. troops could enter the country, and abruptly ended a phone call with the leader of Australia — though Trump denies the latter.

    Germany

    Peter Navarro, Trump's selection to lead the National Trade Council, this week reiterated a claim he first made to CNBC last week when he told the FT that Germany is "one of the worst actors in the international environment" in the way it manages value-added taxes. Navarro claimed Germany was undervaluing the euro in an attempt to gain an advantage over other EU countries and the United States.

    Germany is one of the top five U.S. trading partners, accounting for 4.5 percent of total U.S. trade in 2016, according to the United States Census Bureau.

    Mexico

    In a Friday morning call between President Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Trump threatened to send U.S. troops into Mexico, accusing the Mexican president of not doing enough to stop "a bunch of bad hombres down there."

    "I think your military is scared," Trump said, according to a transcript obtained by the Associated Press. "Our military isn't, so I just might send them down to take care of it."

    Trump did not identify the "hombres" or what makes them bad.

    The Mexican government subsequently denied the conversation was adversarial in tone. Trump recently inflamed U.S.-Mexico tensions after repeating his campaign promise to build a border wall between the two countries. Mexico is the third largest trade partner with the U.S., accounting for 14.5 percent of total trade in 2016.

    Australia

    In a Saturday phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Trump voiced his displeasure with an Australian-U.S. refugee deal brokered by the Obama administration, according to reports in the Washington Post and elsewhere. Trump reportedly called the agreement "the worst deal ever" — a claim he reiterated in a tweet.

    The conversation ended after 25 minutes despite being scheduled for an hour.

    Australia, a key Asia Pacific ally, was one of the few countries that supported the United States' wars in both Afghanistan and Iraq. It has enjoyed more than 75 years of strong diplomatic relations with the U.S.

    The Australian government declined to say whether Trump hung up on Turnbull, as was reported.

    Trump subsequently claimed that press reports about his call with Turnbull were "fake." He also thanked the prime minister for "telling the truth" about the content of the call, even though Turnbull specifically declined to reveal anything about the content of the call when he spoke to reporters.