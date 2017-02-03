A quick roundup of US allies the Trump administration attacked this week

In a Saturday phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Trump voiced his displeasure with an Australian-U.S. refugee deal brokered by the Obama administration, according to reports in the Washington Post and elsewhere. Trump reportedly called the agreement "the worst deal ever" — a claim he reiterated in a tweet.



The conversation ended after 25 minutes despite being scheduled for an hour.



Australia, a key Asia Pacific ally, was one of the few countries that supported the United States' wars in both Afghanistan and Iraq. It has enjoyed more than 75 years of strong diplomatic relations with the U.S.

The Australian government declined to say whether Trump hung up on Turnbull, as was reported.

Trump subsequently claimed that press reports about his call with Turnbull were "fake." He also thanked the prime minister for "telling the truth" about the content of the call, even though Turnbull specifically declined to reveal anything about the content of the call when he spoke to reporters.