Russia is 'weaponizing misinformation': UK Defense Minister

Fallon placed emphasis on Russia's non-military methods of extending its influence, describing how the country was "weaponizing misinformation" through its "use of cyber weaponry to disrupt critical infrastructure and disable democratic machinery."

For Fallon, adapting to cyber threats was crucial for the security of the U.K. and its allies, as he explained that "cyber defense is now part of NATO's core task," and that it was necessary part of "supporting reform to make NATO more agile."

Russia has routinely denied involvement in foreign media, politics and security breaches.

"We express regret for this hostile stance … We are sure that such allegations are baseless," Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson, told reporters Friday.

Fallon's speech also appeared to reiterate the U.K. government's alliance with new U.S. President Donald Trump. Fallon described Trump as a "realist" in terms of his stance on Russia.