Seattle federal judge grants temporary restraining order on immigration ban on nationwide basis

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson obtained a restraining order halting President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration nationwide.



U.S. District Judge James Robart ruled in favor of Ferguson, granting a nationwide temporary restraining order. Trump's order had restricted travel for people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

The state attorney general argued that Trump's order violated the "Constitution's guarantee of Equal Protection and the First Amendment's Establishment Clause, infringes on individuals' constitutional right to Due Process and contravenes the federal Immigration & Nationality Act."

Ferguson filed the lawsuit on Monday, saying it wasn't a decision he made lightly.

"I firmly believe that no one is above the law, however, and I have a duty to protect all Washingtonians from unlawful actions that violate the Constitution," he said in a Monday statement. "I will continue this fight — all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary — to uphold the rule of law."