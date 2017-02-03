VISIT CNBC.COM

The 7 most in-demand jobs that pay over $80,000

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

You don't have to work in tech to command a six-figure salary and have employers fighting to hire you, according to job search platform CareerCast.

The site's newly-released list highlights high-paying, in-demand jobs using Bureau of Labor Statistics data, hiring trends and trade statistics, university graduate employment data and its own job listing analytics.

Bonus: It's unlikely these occupations will be replaced by robots any time soon.

Here are the seven most in-demand jobs that pay over $80,000:

7. Physical therapist

Salary: $84,020

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 34%

Tim De Waele/Corbis via Getty Images

6. Financial advisor

Salary: $89,160

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 30%

Andrew Burton | Getty Images

5. Information security analyst

Salary: $90,120

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 18%

Getty Images

4. Medical services manager

Salary: $94,500

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 17%

Getty Images

3. General business manager and operations manager

Salary: $97,730

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 7%

Hero Images via Getty Images

2. Software engineer

Salary: $100,690

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 17%

1. Data scientist

Salary: $128,240

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 16%

