The 7 most in-demand jobs that pay over $80,000

You don't have to work in tech to command a six-figure salary and have employers fighting to hire you, according to job search platform CareerCast.

The site's newly-released list highlights high-paying, in-demand jobs using Bureau of Labor Statistics data, hiring trends and trade statistics, university graduate employment data and its own job listing analytics.



Bonus: It's unlikely these occupations will be replaced by robots any time soon.

Here are the seven most in-demand jobs that pay over $80,000:



7. Physical therapist



Salary: $84,020

Projected hiring growth by 2024: 34%