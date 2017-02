To protect yourself, get to know how your advisor is paid. Is he or she paid a commission for the sale of mutual funds, annuities and insurance?

Barbara Roper, director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America, recommended asking your advisor to sign a fiduciary oath, which will require him or her to avoid conflicts of interest.

"People have a right to know," said Roper. "We think they have a right to best interest advice and a right to know which firms are working in their best interests and which are working against them."