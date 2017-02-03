Live: Donald Tusk calls for European solidarity as EU leaders gather in Malta

Our live blog is tracking reaction as European Council President Donald Tusk called for European solidarity in the face of external threats as 27 EU leaders gather for an informal summit in Malta.
We'll bring you the latest analysis below.
Our live blog is tracking reaction as European Council President Donald Tusk called for European solidarity in the face of external threats as 27 EU leaders gather for an informal summit in Malta.
We'll bring you the latest analysis below.
(App users please click here).