Trump takes action on rolling back financial regulations

President Donald Trump took action on Friday to start the easing regulations on the financial industry.

Details of an executive order Trump signed were not immediately announced.

However, it was widely expected that the order would start a review of the Dodd-Frank financial reform act, the bank industry rules passed after the 2008 financial crisis that he heavily criticized on the campaign trail. A second action was expected to delay a rule intended to require financial advisors to give customers advice that is in their best interest.

Supporters of the Dodd-Frank reforms, which were designed to make the financial system safer, say they increased the stability and liquidity of key institutions. Critics, many in the financial industry, have said it makes it more difficult to lend and harms smaller banks.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer contended on Friday that the rules held back economic growth. He said Dodd-Frank is "frankly not doing what it's supposed to do."

The order signed Friday will require the Treasury secretary to submit a report on regulatory changes and legislative recommendations in 120 days, Reuters reported, citing a White House official. Serious changes to Dodd-Frank would likely require congressional action.

Key Senate Democrats criticized Trump's move. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Trump is letting big banks "write the rules of the road."

"If there was any doubt that President Trump had absolutely no intention to follow through on his campaign promises to working families across the country, this executive order should erase that doubt. It seems President Trump's campaign promises to rein in Wall Street weren't worth the bank notes they were printed on," Schumer said in a statement.



Wall Street critic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said the second action, delaying the fiduciary rules, would "make it easier for investment advisors to cheat you out of your retirement savings" and "will put two former Goldman Sachs executives in charge of gutting the rules that protect you from financial fraud and another economic meltdown."

Warren was referring to Trump Treasury nominee Steven Mnuchin and economic advisor Gary Cohn, who both worked at Goldman. Trump repeatedly targeted the firm on the campaign trail as evidence of wealthy elites' influence on the financial system.