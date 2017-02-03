The web-connected fitness business is the fastest-growing unit at Under Armour, and it is a company in need of new, exciting business lines to keep Wall Street and investors happy. Its stock fell 23 percent this week after announcing fourth-quarter earnings that fell well short of forecasts, and shares are down near-75 percent in the past year. The web-connected business line is still less than 2 percent of Under Armour revenue.



The science behind the pajamas is as straightforward as one of those quick slant passes Brady has made a living on for years.



The fabric is infused with bioceramics, a technology that scientists believe helps the body better manage far infrared rays, which can help regenerate tissue and reduce recovery time from training while an athlete sleeps. Part of the idea is that the technology helps reduce inflammation and promote better blood circulation, according to Under Armour.



Under Armour and Brady worked together for more than a year to figure out how to get the bioceramics into the fabric so it was still comfortable. The quarterback, who was not available for an interview ahead of the Super Bowl, had used bioceramics in a gel form before talks with the company about the sleepwear began.



"We push our bodies so hard, and our bodies need time to rejuvenate," Brady told Sports Illustrated. "It is something I have been doing for a long time and is really important."

The pajamas don't look obviously different than other Under Armour gear. The top fits fairly snugly, and the short pajama bottoms (Brady says he wears long pants) are designed to fit loosely. If a customer wore them to the gym, they wouldn't stand out, except for the "Rest Win Repeat" slogan on the back of the shirt.

The key to the enterprise — and, indirectly, the partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine — is less about bioceramics than it is about digital health care, and adding utility to the company's UA Record and UA HealthBox products, built around acquisitions the company made earlier in this decade, Silbert said.



