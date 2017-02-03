US warns North Korea on nuclear response

"North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program, and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior," Mattis said, standing alongside his South Korean opposite number, Han Min Koo, during a press conference in the country's capital Seoul.

"We stand with our peace-loving Republic of Korea ally to maintain stability on the peninsula and in the region," he is further quoted in the Associated Press as saying.

"America's commitments to defending our allies and to upholding our extended deterrence guarantees remain ironclad: Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming."

Secretary Mattis used the official visit to reaffirm the new administration's commitment to the longstanding cooperation between the two countries as represented by a defense treaty, despite rhetoric adopted by President Donald Trump during the election campaign suggesting the pact represented a poor deal for the U.S.