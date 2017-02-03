Vegetable rationing imposed on U.K. supermarkets

Some U.K. supermarkets are rationing the amount vegetables that customers can buy and say a poor harvest in southern Europe is behind the shortage.

Lettuce, broccoli, butternut squash, eggplants and zucchinis are all affected by the shortage.

The U.K.'s largest grocer Tesco told CNBC Friday it is limiting shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per day because of supply problems.

"Due to bad weather conditions in Spain, we are experiencing some availability issues, but are working with our suppliers to resolve them as quickly as possible," the statement read.

During winter, Spain's south-eastern Murcia region supplies nearly all of Europe's produce but heavy rainfall has decimated growing fields.

The BBC reported that a concurrent cold snap in Italy is exacerbating the problem.