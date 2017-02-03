Wall Street expected to open higher; jobs report in focus

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday morning as traders eyed the release of jobs data.

Nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate and average hourly wages are all due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Elsewhere on the data front, Markit services PMI is due at 9:45 a.m. ET, with the ISM non-manufacturing index and factory orders set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front AutoNation, Clorox, Hershey and Madison Square Garden are among companies set to report before the bell.

In Europe, the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was 0.60 percent higher on Friday morning.

In oil markets Friday, Brent crude was around $56.70 a barrel, up 0.25 percent, while U.S. crude was at $53.70 a barrel, up 0.30 percent.