Watch Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman discuss President Trump's big CEO meeting

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman spoke with CNBC after President Donald Trump met with him and a group of prominent business executives to discuss issues related to job creation, immigration, taxes, trade and infrastructure.

"You had the sense that there were an enormous number of ways that you can de-bottleneck the government and improve the economy," said Schwarzman regarding the meeting, which took place in the White House on Friday morning. "The people on this group who were there, and there were 18 of us, each came with a long list of things that can be done — some very quickly, some take a little longer — but the receptivity to that was instant."

During the interview, Schwarzman shares his views on how the business community plans to deal with the new administration.

PRO members have access to this full interview, which originally appeared on "Halfttime Report."