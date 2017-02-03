    BREAKING:  Oil prices hold gains after Baker Hughes reports US rig count rises by 17 to 583

    Watch: White House spokesman Spicer gives briefing after Iran sanctions

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave his daily press briefing Friday amid new sanctions on Iran and President Donald Trump's new steps to roll back financial regulations.

    Read more coverage about Friday's Trump administration news:
    Trump says he will cut "a lot" out of financial regulations
    Trump delaying rule giving savers greater protections
    Trump administration imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions

