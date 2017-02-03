Watch: White House spokesman Spicer gives briefing after Iran sanctions

The stream is slated to start around 12:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see the player above at that time.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer gave his daily press briefing Friday amid new sanctions on Iran and President Donald Trump's new steps to roll back financial regulations.

Spicer is expected to start speaking at about 12:30 p.m. ET.

