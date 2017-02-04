A couple who spent $30,000 eating out last year highlights a critical money lesson

Do you know how much you spend on subscriptions and memberships each year? What about bars and restaurants?

If you don't regularly track your expenses, the numbers may be surprising.

They certainly were for one couple, who reviewed their credit card statements only to find that they spent $30,000 eating out in 2016, according to Frugal Rules blogger John Schmoll. That's more than $82 a day for their three-person family.

To make things worse, they also realized they were spending $200 a month, or $2,400 a year, for two separate gym memberships that they never use. Despite making good money, by living up to their means, the couple doesn't have much left over each month to put towards retirement.

They're just one example of the millions of Americans who are failing to pay themselves first, and consequently, are unprepared for retirement. According to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), nearly half of families have zero retirement savings.