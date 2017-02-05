In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.34 percent in early trade as investors look to the December retail sales release.



The National Australia Bank, one of Australia's "Big Four" banks, saw shares jump 1.2 percent, after it reported a 1 percent decline in its first-quarter cash profit at A$1.6 billion ($1.23 billion), as costs overtook revenue.



Markets in New Zealand will be shut for a bank holiday. Ahead, the Caixin China services purchasing managers index (PMI) is due.



Japan's Nikkei 225 opened up 0.8 percent, led strongly by its banking and security components.

Across the Korean strait, the Kospi was up 0.36 percent in early morning trade.

At the weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and indefinite block on refugees faced legal setbacks as a federal judge blocked the move with a temporary restraining order on Friday.



A U.S. appeals court denied an emergency appeal from the U.S. Department of Justice to restore the immigration order on Saturday, Trump continued his barrage of Tweet attacks on the federal judge, U.S. District Judge James Robart and the court system.

Trump faced strong global backlash after the immigration ban, which is seen by several as discriminatory towards Muslims.