Australian dollar heading toward resistance

Starting in January, the Australian dollar developed a strong rally. The rally has technical limits and two significant resistance features which may act to cap the rise and drive the Australia dollar into weakness.



When applying technical analysis indicators, it is important to know when not to apply a particular indicator. We use Guppy Multiple Moving Average indicator analysis to identify trend strength and changes. In these situations it is a powerful analysis tool. The Australian dollar chart does not have these features. Instead, the Australian dollar is confined by a long term sideways trading band starting in 2016 April.

This is a non-trending environment and GMMA analysis is not a useful analysis tool. Instead, analysis is better applied using support and resistance levels and trend lines.

The Australian dollar weekly chart has a well-defined resistance level near $0.775. The $0.77 to $0.775 resistance level has been tested 8 times in the past 10 months. There is a high probability this level will again act as a successful resistance level with the Australian dollar developing a rapid retreat.

A second resistance feature is the upsloping trend line. The anchor point for this trend line is the low of $0.68 in 2016 January. The second anchor point is the low of $0.715 in 2016 June. This trend line acted as a support level until November 2016 when the Australian dollar plunged to $0.73.