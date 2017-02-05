Donald Trump celebrates Patriots victory

President Donald Trump cheered the New England Patriots' Super Bowl victory in a tweet on Sunday.



In a seperate tweet, the President's oldest son Donald Trump Jr.poked fun at a report that said the Atlanta Falcons had a 91.6 percent chance of winning Sunday's game.



Ahead of the U.S. presidential election result, several polls, including one by Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation, had also predicted a 90 percent chance of victory for Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.



In an interview with Fox News that aired before Sunday's game, Trump picked the Patriots as his team of choice.

"I like [Patriots owner] Bob Kraft, I like coach [Bill] Belichick, Tom Brady is my friend," he said, adding that he hated making predictions.

Patriots quarterback Brady has called Trump "a good friend" in the past and expressed admiration at the Republican's various career paths, according to NBC Sports.

–Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

