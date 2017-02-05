China has been one of the main targets of U.S. President Donald Trump's criticisms, especially on supposed currency manipulation claims.

He vowed to name China currency manipulator on the first day in the White house, even though economic data points to China actually intervening in markets to prop up the Chinese yuan and not push it lower.

Last Tuesday in a meeting with the chief executives of top pharmaceuticals, Trump made remarks that suggested that both Japan and China were devaluing their currencies, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.

"You look at what China's doing, you look at what Japan has done over the years. They play the money market, they play the devaluation market and we sit there like a bunch of dummies," Trump reportedly said.

Meanwhile, trump's top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, told the Financial Times, that Germany is using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain a competitive advantage over its main partners.

This week for CNBC's "Trader Poll," we want to know which foreign currency will likely be the biggest target of currency manipulation accusations under President Trump.