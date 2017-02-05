The dollar is down but not out: Analysts



Other developments since then, such as a politically unpopular effort to ban travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries, as well as a series of tweets from Trump have also appeared to weigh on the greenback.

Those comments put the kibosh on the strong dollar trade. But analysts don't expect the dollar weakness to last.

"President Trump can tweet all he wants but many of his policies are fundamentally supportive of the U.S. dollar," Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. "If you think about protectionism, if you think about immigration policy, if you think about his pro-growth fiscal policy, all of these are supposed to raise inflation and therefore raise interest rates and supposedly raise the dollar."

Hui said he expected the dollar was consolidating after running too far, too fast in the fourth quarter of the year.

—Patti Domm contributed to this article.

—By CNBC.Com's Leslie Shaffer; Follow her on Twitter @LeslieShaffer1



