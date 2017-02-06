As tech companies protest Trump order, Elon Musk is front and center on compromise, Cramer says

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk could be the beginning of a compromise between tech companies and President Donald Trump on the U.S. immigration order, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

On Sunday night, the Washington Post reported that several technology companies — including Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft — filed a legal brief opposing the administration's entry ban that temporarily barred citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States and suspended the U.S. refugee program.

According to the Post, the brief said in part, "The order inflicts significant harm on American business, innovation, and growth. The order effects a sudden shift in the rules governing entry into the United States and is inflicting substantial harm on U.S. companies."

Musk, who serves on Trump's business council, said via Twitter on Sunday activists should recommend that moderates work with the president.

"I think that the idea there is something that could work in between is something that Musk is really kind of front and center with, saying, "Look, you got to work with the guy," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."



"And I think that when you have such a uniform protest and then you sit down, I mean, maybe this was the first example of there could be a compromise," he said.

Cramer said Trump's tweets indicate that the White House is not going to back down on its immigration plans. He said the issues is likely to go to the Supreme Court.

"I don't think this is going to be as left, right as people think," he said. "I think that there are people in the Supreme Court ... who are Republican who really aren't kind of backing the federal court system."