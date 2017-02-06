    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia markets eye RBA decision, SK Hynix and Toshiba deal, oil prices and Trump

    Futures and the sluggishness in global equities point to a lower open for Asian markets on Tuesday, as investors await Australia's latest monetary policy decision.

    Nikkei futures traded lower than the benchmark index's Thursday finish at 18,976.71; Osaka futures traded at 18,830, while Chicago futures were at 18,895.

    In corporate news, South Korea's SK Hynix submitted an initial bid to acquire a stake in Toshiba memory chip business. The Japanese conglomerate is making its core memory chip business a separate company and seeking outside investment, as it faces a multi-billion dollar write-down for its U.S. nuclear construction business.

    Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell in early trade, as investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision, expected to hold rates steady at a record low 1.50%.

    "While the low September quarter inflation reading leaves the door wide open for another rate cut, a move on Tuesday is unlikely as the inflation outcome was in line with the RBA's own forecast," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP capital, in a weekly note.

    "It's likely to want to monitor the recent uptick in lending to property investors and see how the economy performs after the September quarter slump."

    U.S. stocks fell on Monday, dragged by a drop in oil prices amid uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.09 percent to close at 20,054.42, the S&P 500 index fell 0.21 percent to end at 2,292.56, while the Nasdaq composite finished down 0.06 percent at 5,663.55.

    European equities had also slipped, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 down 0.68 percent, amid political uncertainty in France.

    The dollar was at 99.868 against a basket of currencies on Tuesday morning in Asia. The yen traded stronger at 111.78 against the greenback, compared to levels yesterday above 112, while the Australian dollar was at $0.7649.

    The euro fell against the dollar from levels over $1.077 to around $1.0748 in early Asian trade.

    Oil prices fell amid ample U.S. supplies outweighed the Organization of Petroleum Exporting countries production cuts. The energy space was also pressured by growing tensions between the Washington and Tehran.

    U.S. crude lost 1.5 percent to settle at $53.01 a barrel, as Brent futures fell 1.9 percent to settle at $55.72.

