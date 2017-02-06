Futures and the sluggishness in global equities point to a lower open for Asian markets on Tuesday, as investors await Australia's latest monetary policy decision.



Nikkei futures traded lower than the benchmark index's Thursday finish at 18,976.71; Osaka futures traded at 18,830, while Chicago futures were at 18,895.



In corporate news, South Korea's SK Hynix submitted an initial bid to acquire a stake in Toshiba memory chip business. The Japanese conglomerate is making its core memory chip business a separate company and seeking outside investment, as it faces a multi-billion dollar write-down for its U.S. nuclear construction business.



Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell in early trade, as investors await the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision, expected to hold rates steady at a record low 1.50%.



"While the low September quarter inflation reading leaves the door wide open for another rate cut, a move on Tuesday is unlikely as the inflation outcome was in line with the RBA's own forecast," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP capital, in a weekly note.

"It's likely to want to monitor the recent uptick in lending to property investors and see how the economy performs after the September quarter slump."