    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Bernstein says Delta to rally 28% in 12 months on increased business travel, possible dividend hike

    Delta Air Lines planes at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.
    Getty Images
    Delta Air Lines planes at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

    Bernstein on Monday upgraded Delta to outperform from market perform as the airline sees higher demand while maintaining discipline on costs.

    "We see less to fear in an inflationary market for the U.S. airline industry, as cost pressures are more known (contracts for the most part done), carriers are more likely to maintain capacity discipline and passengers may be in a better position to pay more (increase in demand for business travel or more discretionary income)," equity analyst David Vernon wrote in a research note.

    He says higher revenue trends in 2017 could set the foundation for investors to expect "cash returns" in the months ahead, a development that could further attract new money into the stock.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DAL
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...