    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Buy Apple because it may double its dividend, RBC says

    Customers look at the iPhone 7 smartphone inside an Apple store in New York.
    Eduardo Munoz | Reuters
    Customers look at the iPhone 7 smartphone inside an Apple store in New York.

    Investors should buy Apple shares on the prospect of a large increase in its capital return to shareholders, according to RBC Capital Markets, which reiterated its outperform rating.

    "Most [investors] think upside is around $140-150 at this junction; we think the surprise could be a material uptick in capital allocation that could change this narrative," analyst Amit Daryanani wrote in a note to clients Sunday. "We believe the fundamental reality remains that AAPL's valuation is materially sub-par to what we anticipate is its long-term revenue and EPS potential."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...