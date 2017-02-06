Buy Apple because it may double its dividend, RBC says

Investors should buy Apple shares on the prospect of a large increase in its capital return to shareholders, according to RBC Capital Markets, which reiterated its outperform rating.



"Most [investors] think upside is around $140-150 at this junction; we think the surprise could be a material uptick in capital allocation that could change this narrative," analyst Amit Daryanani wrote in a note to clients Sunday. "We believe the fundamental reality remains that AAPL's valuation is materially sub-par to what we anticipate is its long-term revenue and EPS potential."

