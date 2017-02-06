California has glut of electricity but residents still pay 40% more than national average

Reduced energy demand and a glut of power have created a situation where Californians are paying more for their electricity than they should be, according to a report.

The Golden State "has a big — and growing — glut of power," an investigation by the L.A. Times reported Sunday. The paper said by 2020 California could generate "at least 21 percent more electricity than it needs" — and that's excluding power from rooftop solar sources.

Also, while power usage in the state has fallen since 2008, Californians are paying $6.8 billion more for electricity then they did back then, the paper said.

Indeed, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed California households paying $17.97 per kilowatt hour for electricity, or 40.9 percent more than the national average of $12.75, according to the latest data from November 2016. New England states also have high electricity costs. But out West, only Alaska and Hawaii have higher average electricity costs.

"California certainly is moving in the direction of having a significant surplus of power," Michael Ferguson, a director in the U.S. energy infrastructure group at S&P Global Ratings, told CNBC in an interview Monday.