Markets will be watching for the outcome from the first monetary policy meetings of the year from India, Thailand, the Philippines and New Zealand in a busy week with the Reserve Bank of Australia holding rates at a record low of 1.5 percent on Tuesday as expected.



India Monetary Policy Decision (Wednesday)



The Indian economy has been suffering from the shock of a massive demonetization program, where the government recalled existing 500 ($7.35) and 1,000 ($14.70) rupee notes and replaced them with newly printed notes in a bid to fight counterfeit cash and corruption.



The controversial currency reform impacted 86 percent of India's currency in circulation, and India is expected to experience sub-7 percent economic growth this year for the first time since 2011.



Against this backdrop, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to cut its official repo rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday, said economists at Moody's Analytics in a weekly note.



The RBI last kept policy unchanged at a six-year low in December, with the benchmark repo rate at 6.25 percent.



"Inflation is running well below the central bank's 5 percent target, and short term growth prospects have taken a severe hit on the back of the government's [demonetization] move," Moody's Analytics said, adding that the RBI has room to cut rates further this year.



India's consumer prices have been increased below 5 percent for the past four months.



Thailand Monetary Policy Decision (Wednesday)



The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is likely to keep monetary policy conditions stable, due to rising inflation and a large fiscal push from the government, according to a Barclays Global Economics Weekly note.



The BOT unanimously kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5 percent at its previous meeting, while signalling increasing downside risks to the economy.

