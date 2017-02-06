CEO of the biggest US benefits manager sees an affordable Obamacare replacement as possible

While President Donald Trump and Republicans on Capitol Hill move to get rid of Obamacare, Express Scripts CEO Tim Wentworth told CNBC on Monday he believes a replacement can be crafted to save money for the nation and for Americans.



"Our health plan clients are very engaged in the Obamacare program. What we've seen is obviously they struggle to keep their costs as low as possible; both their premiums and their out-of-pocket costs," Wentworth said on "Squawk Box."

As the leader of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefits manager, which negotiates drug prices on behalf of insurers and employers, Wentworth said he's encouraged that it appears the Obamacare successor would provide wide access to health insurance.

"There's a lot that can be done that can help score a replacement plan in a way our nation can afford it and our patients can benefit from it," Wentworth said.

In Sunday's pre-Super Bowl interview on Fox News, Trump said the "very complicated" process to repeal and replace Obamacare may take "until sometime into next year."

Trump and GOP congressional leaders have said getting rid of former President Barack Obama's health-care plan is a top priority.

The president also wants to attack health care costs by lowering drug prices. In a meeting last week with pharma CEOs, Trump praised the industry for breakthrough treatments but said drug prices need to come down.