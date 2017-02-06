Cramer Remix: Why I do not fear a Trump-inspired market correction   

When it comes to President Donald Trump's agenda to deregulate banks, Jim Cramer says investors are fixated on that everything has to go through Congress.

"That is the conventional wisdom, and it is just plain wrong," the "Mad Money" host said.

The president has freedom when it comes to how hard he wants to enforce rules, and Cramer interprets Trump's actions so far as signaling that he wants regulators to have a lighter touch. In the past, regulators have used the Dodd-Frank Act to come down hard on banks.

Those days are over.

So, while many investors think a big, bad Trump-related correction in the stock market is coming, Cramer said to count him out. Trump's recent executive orders will slow the economic agenda of corporate tax reform and maybe repatriation of foreign assets, but Cramer thinks a big correction is less likely than others have suggested.