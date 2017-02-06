Cramer Remix: Why I do not fear a Trump-inspired market correction   

Another stock with a remarkable comeback that landed on Cramer's radar was Advanced Micro Devices, up 10 percent on Monday. This seemed almost impossible to Cramer not too long ago, and it seems that no one saw it coming.
AMD is a global semiconductor company that makes processers and graphic chips. After years of small performance, the stock came roaring back in 2016, more than doubling from the $2.87 per share stock price it started the year off with. Since then, it has continued to climb.
Cramer attributed the turnaround to the mastermind, CEO Lisa Su. The company pivoted away from PCs and into faster-growing segments like data centers and virtual reality, while becoming more competitive with Nvidia in the gaming space. This allowed the company to turn around its numbers.
Given the stock's strong run, Cramer recommended waiting for a pullback before buying.
"This comeback is far from over as the company expands into new end markets and puts up a better fight versus Intel and Nvidia," Cramer said.
The airline group has been flying high since the election, but last week it was slammed hard, as investors worried that airport protests in response to Trump's new immigration rules could impact air travel.
One of the only airlines that barely budged was Alaska Air Group, which has climbed to $95 from $72 in just under three months.
Approximately 10 months ago, Alaska Air announced it would acquire Richard Branson's U.S. airline, Virgin America, for about $4 billion. The idea was that Virgin would give Alaska Air's West Coast network inroads to the East Coast, while also creating cost cuts.
"The airlines are in terrific shape here, and if you like domestic growth, Alaska Air may be the best of the bunch," Cramer said.
He recommended waiting for it to report on Wednesday, and then wait for the stock to come down to get a better price.
In the Lightning Round, Cramer gave his take on a few stocks from callers:
AK Steel Holding: "AK Steel, not my favorite. I like Nucor because I love a good balance sheet. I know steel's letter X is hot. I just want to stick with the one that has been so good for so long, which is Nucor."
Exelixis, Inc: "We liked it much, much lower. It's got a great speculative book of business, but remember it is speculative. That is really important I don't want anyone to confuse this with Merck."