Donald Trump is alienating Mexico — and the big winner could be China

President Donald Trump's tough stance against Mexico could make it easier for China to become the country's — and Latin America's — top trade partner.

"The U.S. trade tensions with Mexico are putting the Mexican government on overdrive trying to find new export markets," said Sean Miner, fellow at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank, who noted that 80 percent of Mexican exports go to the U.S. "Recently, China and Mexico have become closer. Clearly this is a consequence of the rising tensions."

On Jan. 27, Trump threatened to send U.S. troops into Mexico, accusing Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto of not doing enough to "a bunch of bad hombres down there." He did not identify the hombres or why they are bad.

Earlier that week, Trump appeared to have warmed up to the idea of a border-adjusted tax plan proposed by House Republicans. Such a plan would tax imports into the United States, and exclude exports from taxes.

Fearing that trade with the U.S. may be restricted by policies implemented by the Trump administration, Mexico has been looking to lessen its economic dependence on its big neighbor to the north. Chinese and Mexican officials met on Dec. 12, pledging to deepen ties between the two countries.