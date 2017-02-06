Dow and S&P in striking distance of record highs; Nasdaq already there

Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Twitter, Uber and others filed a legal brief opposing the Trump administration's temporary ban on U.S. entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations. (Washington Post)



Elon Musk whose Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX did not sign on, again defended his decision to serve on Trump's business council. He tweeted that activists should want more moderates to advise the president, "not fewer." (NY Times)



Ten former senior U.S. diplomats and security officials planned to file an affidavit in a federal appeals court arguing that Trump's order would actually make America less safe. Meanwhile, the administration tries to overcome a ruling suspending the ban. (NBC News)



Airbnb took its opposition to Trump's travel ban to the Super Bowl, with an ad obliquely referring to the order so as not to run afoul of guidelines that say commercial time is not "for viewpoint or advocacy of controversial issues." (NY Times)



Trump said in a pre-Super Bowl Fox News interview he's prepared to deprive California of federal funding if lawmakers there vote to become a so-called sanctuary state on illegal immigration. (CNBC)



The Kremlin wants an apology from Fox News host Bill O'Reilly who described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a killer" in a pre-Super Bowl interview with President Donald Trump who responded, "There are a lot of killers. ... Do you think our country's so innocent?" (Reuters & NBC News)



The Senate today is expected to confirm Betsy DeVos as Education secretary in what's seen as a 50-50 split vote because of two GOP defections, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tiebreaker. (USA Today)



The six biggest U.S. banks could potentially return more than $100 billion in capital to investors over time through dividends and share buybacks if the Trump administration succeeds in a push to loosen bank regulation. (WSJ)

