Dow and S&P in striking distance of record highs; Nasdaq already there

THE FIRST 100 DAYS
Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Twitter, Uber and others filed a legal brief opposing the Trump administration's temporary ban on U.S. entry for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations. (Washington Post)
Elon Musk whose Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX did not sign on, again defended his decision to serve on Trump's business council. He tweeted that activists should want more moderates to advise the president, "not fewer." (NY Times)
Ten former senior U.S. diplomats and security officials planned to file an affidavit in a federal appeals court arguing that Trump's order would actually make America less safe. Meanwhile, the administration tries to overcome a ruling suspending the ban. (NBC News)
Airbnb took its opposition to Trump's travel ban to the Super Bowl, with an ad obliquely referring to the order so as not to run afoul of guidelines that say commercial time is not "for viewpoint or advocacy of controversial issues." (NY Times)
Trump said in a pre-Super Bowl Fox News interview he's prepared to deprive California of federal funding if lawmakers there vote to become a so-called sanctuary state on illegal immigration. (CNBC)
The Kremlin wants an apology from Fox News host Bill O'Reilly who described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a killer" in a pre-Super Bowl interview with President Donald Trump who responded, "There are a lot of killers. ... Do you think our country's so innocent?" (Reuters & NBC News)
The Senate today is expected to confirm Betsy DeVos as Education secretary in what's seen as a 50-50 split vote because of two GOP defections, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tiebreaker. (USA Today)
The six biggest U.S. banks could potentially return more than $100 billion in capital to investors over time through dividends and share buybacks if the Trump administration succeeds in a push to loosen bank regulation. (WSJ)
BY THE NUMBERS
Following last week's Fed meeting and no change in interest rates, the light week on economic data starts out today with no scheduled reports. Meanwhile, it's also going to be a rather slow Monday for earnings with 21st Century Fox (FOXA) after the bell.
Drug prices, on their face, rose by about 11 percent last year, according to Express Scripts, the largest U.S. pharmacy benefits manager. But costs for employers increased just 2.5 percent across all prescription drugs. (CNBC)
Laboratory Corporation (LH) is in talks to acquire privately held contract researcher Pharmaceutical Product Development for more than $8 billion, according to a Reuters report.
STOCKS TO WATCH
Tiffany (TIF) CEO Frederic Cumenal is stepping down, with Chairman Michael Kowalski, who had preceded Cumenal as chief executive, taking the reigns of the luxury goods retailer once again.
With 16 months until his planned retirement and no successor in sight, Walt Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Robert Iger may extend his tenure for a third time, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Toyota (TM) raised its full-year profit outlook by nearly 10 percent, with a weaker yen a major contributor to the automaker's improved outlook. Cost-cutting at Toyota is also helping its bottom line.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) received a license to underwrite corporate bonds in China, becoming the first U.S.-based bank to be granted such a license.
Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit has been ordered to turn over emails stored overseas, the opposite ruling seen in an earlier case involving Microsoft (MSFT).
Amazon (AMZN) is targeting a gradual rollout of what ultimately will be 2,000 grocery stores, according to the New York Post, with projected profit margins at 22 to 40 percent.
WATERCOOLER
The New England Patriots stormed back from a 25-point deficit to win their fifth Super Bowl with a stunning 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons last night. Tom Brady became the first quarterback ever to win five Super Bowls. (Reuters)
Trump, who picked the Patriots to win, called the comeback "amazing" in a post-Super Bowl tweet. In the past, Brady has called Trump "a good friend", and expressed admiration of the president. (CNBC)
Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, after Sunday's stinging defeat, could be officially announced as the new head coach of the San Francisco 49ers as early as today. (USA Today)