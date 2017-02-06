Early movers: HAS, FDX, TSN, NWL, TIF, DIS & more

Hasbro — The toy maker earned an adjusted $1.64 per share for its latest quarter, well above estimates of $1.27 a share. Revenue beat forecasts and the company also raised its quarterly dividend to 57 cents per share from 51 cents. Hasbro's results were helped by holiday season demand for its Disney Princess and "Frozen"-themed dolls.

FedEx — The stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Raymond James, which has a price target of $210 compared to the current price of $188.21.

Tyson Foods — The poultry, beef, and pork producer earned $1.59 per share for its latest quarter, above estimates of $1.26 a share. Revenue also beat Street forecasts. Tyson's earnings for the quarter were a record high, as was its operating margins. It also raised its full-year forecast above current consensus estimates.

Newell Brands — The household products maker earned an adjusted 80 cents per share for its latest quarter, matching Street forecasts. Revenue was below forecasts, however. Newell raised its full-year outlook, as it benefits from increased sales, cost savings, and other factors.

Tiffany — Tiffany announced that Chief Executive Officer Frederic Cumenal is stepping down. Cumenal is being replaced at the helm of the luxury goods retailer by chairman Michael Kowalski, who had preceded Cumenal as CEO.

Walt Disney — Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend his term in that job for a third time, according to The Wall Street Journal. Iger is scheduled to retire in 16 months, but the paper notes there's no successor in sight following the departure of former chief operating officer Tom Staggs last year.

Toyota — Toyota raised its full-year profit outlook by nearly 10 percent, with a weaker yen a major contributor to the automaker's improved outlook. Cost-cutting at Toyota is also helping its bottom line.

JPMorgan Chase — JPMorgan received a license to underwrite corporate bonds in China, becoming the first U.S.-based bank to be granted such a license.

Alphabet — Alphabet's Google unit has been ordered to turn over emails stored overseas, the opposite ruling seen in an earlier case involving Microsoft.

Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft — The three are among the biggest tech names filing a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's immigration ban, saying it inflicts "significant harm on American business."

Amazon.com — Amazon is targeting a gradual rollout of what ultimately will be 2,000 grocery stores, according to the New York Post, with projected profit margins at 22 percent to 40 percent.

Laboratory Corp. — The medical lab operator is in talks to acquire privately held contract researcher Pharmaceutical Product Development for more than $8 billion, according to a Reuters report. PPD was taken private in 2011 for $3.9 billion.

CBS — CBS was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Atlantic Equities, which also increased its target price to $78 from $61. The firm points to benefits from the company's All Access service, improving content, and the idea that CBS could be an ideal merger and acquisition candidate.

TrueCar — The stock was upgraded to "outperform" from "sector perform" at RBC Capital, which cites the car buying service's fundamentals and valuation, among other factors.

General Electric — Germany's Siemens ran a successful test of 3D-printed gas turbine blades. That gave a slight boost to shares of GE in pre-market trading, with GE having bought two 3D printing firms in 2016 and putting its first 3D-printed aircraft component into service last year.