"The combination of corporate bonds and ETFs has had the unintended consequence of lowering returns for all bond investors — from large firms to individual investors to retirees."

Fueled by low interest rates, the amount of corporate debt grew to $8.2 trillion in 2015. ETFs saw their total assets grow from $65.6 billion in 2000 to $2.1 trillion in 2015. For bond ETFs, the majority of the growth has occurred following the financial crisis. In particular, since 2008, bond ETF assets have grown more than 600 percent, while the number of ETFs available holding corporate bonds has increased more than 750 percent. As of the end of January, there was $424 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs.

Corporate bonds are critical to the overall health of the broad economy because they are relied on by corporations to fund new projects, by insurance companies to back potential claims and by retirement accounts to generate less-risky returns and regular income. What makes this combination unlikely is the difference between the market for ETFs and the underlying bonds.

Due to the explosion of online brokerages, investors are accustomed to obtaining accurate price information and executing stock trades with just a few mouse clicks. ETFs have further simplified trading by effectively allowing investors to purchase an entire index through one stock.

More from ETF Strategist:

'This is the greatest deal in financial history' if you want to invest wisely

Dow 20,000 and ETFs

Trump's victory has set off a stampede into stock ETFs



Corporate bonds do not trade on an exchange. This makes their trading a much more complex process. To determine where a bond is trading, investors must call multiple brokers to find someone willing to take the other side of the trade and the best price. As a result, the underlying corporate bond market historically has been dominated by larger, more sophisticated investors.

This unexpected match between corporate bonds and ETFs has unwrapped a difficult-to-access market for large and small investors nationwide.