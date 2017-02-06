    Europe Markets

    European markets seen slightly higher; focus on earnings


    Markets in Europe are seen starting the week on a slightly positive footing as investors carefully weigh President Donald Trump's policies and focus on corporate earnings.

    The FTSE 100 should open flat at 7,187, the German DAX is set to begin the day 8 points higher at 11,660, and the CAC 40 is seen 3 points higher at 4,828.

    Gold prices moved higher on Monday on a weaker dollar, after mixed jobs data in the U.S. on Friday. Banco BCP, Randgold Resources, Ryanair and Toyota will be publishing their latest earnings figures.

    The Italian insurer Generali is holding a meeting this Monday to decide on its stake of Intesa Sanpaolo. Meanwhile, Barclays is reportedly implementing new back office rules to cope with new ring-fencing rules.

    Also on Monday, President Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank will be answering questions from European lawmakers, while European foreign ministers will gather to discuss developments in the Middle East.

