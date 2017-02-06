Financial advisor now among the toughest jobs to fill

In the wake of the Great Recession and on the heels of a heady bull market, many investors wouldn't mind a little hand holding from a pro.

That's where a financial advisor often comes in. Those with certification can provide a range of financial advice from budgeting to estate planning. (You also don't have to be a millionaire to afford one.) There may be an even greater impetus to find a qualified professional now with the fate of the Department of Labor's investor protection rule in limbo.

The catch: There aren't enough to meet demand.

There are about 76,000 certified financial planners (CFPs) in the U.S. now, but there's room for more. In fact, financial advisors, in general, are one of the most in-demand positions, according to a recent CareerCast report on the toughest jobs to fill.