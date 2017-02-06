Futures point to muted open on Wall Street; earnings eyed

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open Monday morning as traders focused on earnings after the best day of the new year for the Dow Jones industrial average in the previous session.



On the earnings front, Hasbro is among the major companies scheduled to report before the bell. 21st Century Fox, FMC and Maceirch are due to report after the market close.



There are no major economic data releases scheduled on Monday.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.19 percent higher on Monday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai composite in China closed 0.55 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.31 percent higher.



In oil markets, prices edged higher on Monday as the dollar weakened although investors were increasingly concerned that new sanctions imposed by the U.S. against Iran could be amended to impact crude supplies.

