Republicans killed an energy anti-corruption rule for no good reason, advocates say

The U.S. energy industry's core argument against an anti-corruption rule struck down by Congressional Republicans does not hold water, supporters of the regulation say.
The rule, which was originally introduced by former Sen. Richard Lugar, a Republican, and Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, requires oil, gas and mining companies listed on U.S. stock exchanges to disclose how much they pay to foreign governments.
The goal is to prevent foreign leaders from skimming off the payments that drillers and miners make to their countries. Such corruption, which enriches the politically connected but deprives regular people of their country's mineral wealth, is known as the "resource curse."