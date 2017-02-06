Republicans killed an energy anti-corruption rule for no good reason, advocates say

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed last month, House Leader Kevin McCarthy said the rule "adds an unreasonable compliance burden on American energy companies that isn't applied to their foreign competitors."

But that's largely false. Major European drillers like BP, Total and Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Canadian firms and Russian oil and gas giants Rosneft and Gazprom, must report what they pay to foreign governments, Cardin and Lugar said in an op-ed. The U.S. rules would force some Chinese and Brazilian firms to do so, as well, they said.

In praising Republicans for killing the rule, the American Petroleum Institute said it "is inconsistent with other major international reporting regimes, like the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and the European Union's disclosure rules."

That is not the view of the SEC.

In making the rule, the SEC said European and Canadian regulations are "substantially similar." In fact, the commission said a company that satisfies the conditions of the EU, Canadian, or EITI rules will satisfy the requirements of the U.S. regulation.

The EITI is a voluntary reporting system that the industry generally supports. The SEC's rule would have put some additional requirements on companies that report through EITI.