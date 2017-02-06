Jack and Suzy Welch: Tom Brady tossed out some brilliant business advice after the Super Bowl

What a game last night. There's never been, and there may never be, another Super Bowl like it — and we'd say that even if we weren't huge New England Patriots fans!

But we're writing this article because, in all the frenzied excitement of the post-game celebration, we were thunderstruck by one particular thing Tom Brady said in explaining his team's stunning win:

"That's why you play until the end."

He was talking about endurance. About sticking with a challenge when it's difficult and daunting in extremis. About not surrendering, even when the odds feel impossible. About never losing the hope that if you keep trying — switching things up, refining your plays, overcoming your weaknesses — there is always a chance you can still win.

So true, Tom. But we would add: That is business, people. That is how competition works, and how careers work.

Look, there are many aspects of business today where you get instant results. That's one of the advantages of the digital economy. You can know within hours if a certain ad campaign is working or not. You can know within days if a new product has taken off.