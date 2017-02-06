Laboratory Corp shares fall after report it's in talks to acquire PPD for $8 billion

Shares of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings dropped more than 6 percent in midday trading Monday after a report said the medical lab operator is in talks to acquire privately held contract researcher Pharmaceutical Product Development for more than $8 billion, including debt.



The North Carolina-based company's deal would be its largest acquisition ever and would help its strategy of combining testing services under one roof, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for Laboratory Corp told CNBC the company "does not comment on market rumors."

In 2015, Laboratory Corp acquired research organization Covance for about $5.7 billion. PPD was taken private in 2011 for $3.9 billion.

Despite Monday's losses, Laboratory Corp's stock has surged 20 percent in the past 12 months.