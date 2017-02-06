Queen Elizabeth II has passed another milestone as the U.K.'s longest-reigning monarch: Her Sapphire Jubilee - that's 65 years on the throne.

Having acceded to the throne at age 25, Elizabeth became the U.K.'s longest reigning monarch in September 2015 when she surpassed Queen Victoria's record of almost 64 years.

During her reign, the queen has been patron to hundreds of charities and organizations, as well as being one of the world's most well-traveled heads of state.

CNBC looks back at some of the British monarch's most memorable moments - before and after she took the throne.

